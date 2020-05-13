519 Southwest

Amenities

Calling all students and Parents!! 4 bedroom/4 bath located right off of Southwest Parkway at University Place Condos. Very close to the A&M campus and on the bus route. The spacious living room has tons of natural light and is open to the dining room and the balcony. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet & it's own bathroom with additional cabinetry for storage! Other features include laminate wood flooring in the common areas, a large balcony with storage area and more, all appliances included, even full size washer/dryer! Common area amenities include pool, hot tub, sand pit volleyball, basketball court, and bbq pit! Located near many shopping centers, restaurants, and businesses. Call today for a private tour! Unit can also be lease by the room.