Cotulla, TX
519 Southwest
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

519 Southwest

519 Southwest Lane Street · (979) 777-1116
Location

519 Southwest Lane Street, Cotulla, TX 78014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Calling all students and Parents!! 4 bedroom/4 bath located right off of Southwest Parkway at University Place Condos. Very close to the A&M campus and on the bus route. The spacious living room has tons of natural light and is open to the dining room and the balcony. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet & it's own bathroom with additional cabinetry for storage! Other features include laminate wood flooring in the common areas, a large balcony with storage area and more, all appliances included, even full size washer/dryer! Common area amenities include pool, hot tub, sand pit volleyball, basketball court, and bbq pit! Located near many shopping centers, restaurants, and businesses. Call today for a private tour! Unit can also be lease by the room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Southwest have any available units?
519 Southwest has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Southwest have?
Some of 519 Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
519 Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 519 Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cotulla.
Does 519 Southwest offer parking?
No, 519 Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 519 Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 519 Southwest has a pool.
Does 519 Southwest have accessible units?
No, 519 Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
