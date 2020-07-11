19 Apartments for rent in Corinth, TX with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
17 Units Available
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Preserve At Pecan Creek. Beautiful property located close to I35 and convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment!
Results within 5 miles of Corinth
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Norra
1801 North Summit Avenue, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in Lewisville in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Norra, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Results within 10 miles of Corinth
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
86 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,053
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
227 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,570
1841 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,141
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,181
1356 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with one-, two- or three-bedrooms. Modern kitchens, hardwoods, crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, garden tubs. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, business center. Located between Lewisville and Coppell with local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Indian Creek
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
8 Units Available
Huntington Circle Apartments
409 W Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1153 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Circle Apartments in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
7 Units Available
Wellington Park
2479 Deer Run, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington Park in Lewisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Corinth, TX

Corinth, Texas might borrow it's name from an ancient town in Greece, by don't expect to find marble statues and demigods in this part of the Southwest.

Within easy commuting distance to Dallas, Corinth boasts something the big city can't -- an enviable cost of living below the national average (not everything bigger in Texas is better, it seems!). Here, you'll find stunning houses and condos, hardworking people and an area with a low crime rate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Corinth, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Corinth apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Corinth apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

