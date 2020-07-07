818 Milton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Centrally and conveniently located, this low maintenance home in Coppell is ready for its new owners! Super easy access to 121, 161 & i35, only 10 minutes to DFW airport and 18 minutes to Lovefield. Market ST, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Tom Thumb and Sprouts and so much more only minutes away! Open floor layout is perfect for entertaining friends and family; host BBQ parties in your backyard or amenity center during the summer or cozy up by the fireplace in the winter. HOA takes care of all exterior maintenance, including front and backyard!!