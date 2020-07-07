All apartments in Coppell
818 Milton Way
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:02 PM

818 Milton Way

818 Milton Way · No Longer Available
Location

818 Milton Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Centrally and conveniently located, this low maintenance home in Coppell is ready for its new owners! Super easy access to 121, 161 & i35, only 10 minutes to DFW airport and 18 minutes to Lovefield. Market ST, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Tom Thumb and Sprouts and so much more only minutes away! Open floor layout is perfect for entertaining friends and family; host BBQ parties in your backyard or amenity center during the summer or cozy up by the fireplace in the winter. HOA takes care of all exterior maintenance, including front and backyard!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Milton Way have any available units?
818 Milton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 818 Milton Way have?
Some of 818 Milton Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Milton Way currently offering any rent specials?
818 Milton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Milton Way pet-friendly?
No, 818 Milton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 818 Milton Way offer parking?
Yes, 818 Milton Way offers parking.
Does 818 Milton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Milton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Milton Way have a pool?
No, 818 Milton Way does not have a pool.
Does 818 Milton Way have accessible units?
No, 818 Milton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Milton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Milton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Milton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Milton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

