812 Chipping Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Charming dream home in desirable neighborhood of The Estates at Lake Vista in Coppell. Stunning features include an open floor plan, beautiful nail-down wood flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms, elegant kitchen with 3cm granite and SS appliances, bonus study with French doors and inviting covered patio for outdoor living. Modern fixtures, crown molding and solid core doors add the perfect finishing touch. Energy saving features include 16 Seer York HVAC system, radiant barrier roof decking, double pane insulated windows, and quick recover gas water heater. Located by shopping, restaurants, parks and trails, with convenient access to DFW Airport, SR-121, Sam Rayburn Tollway, 1-35 and 635.