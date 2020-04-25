All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Chipping Way

812 Chipping Way · No Longer Available
Location

812 Chipping Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming dream home in desirable neighborhood of The Estates at Lake Vista in Coppell. Stunning features include an open floor plan, beautiful nail-down wood flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms, elegant kitchen with 3cm granite and SS appliances, bonus study with French doors and inviting covered patio for outdoor living. Modern fixtures, crown molding and solid core doors add the perfect finishing touch. Energy saving features include 16 Seer York HVAC system, radiant barrier roof decking, double pane insulated windows, and quick recover gas water heater. Located by shopping, restaurants, parks and trails, with convenient access to DFW Airport, SR-121, Sam Rayburn Tollway, 1-35 and 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Chipping Way have any available units?
812 Chipping Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 812 Chipping Way have?
Some of 812 Chipping Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Chipping Way currently offering any rent specials?
812 Chipping Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Chipping Way pet-friendly?
No, 812 Chipping Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 812 Chipping Way offer parking?
Yes, 812 Chipping Way offers parking.
Does 812 Chipping Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Chipping Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Chipping Way have a pool?
No, 812 Chipping Way does not have a pool.
Does 812 Chipping Way have accessible units?
No, 812 Chipping Way does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Chipping Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Chipping Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Chipping Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Chipping Way has units with air conditioning.

