Coppell, TX
733 Ashford Dr C
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

733 Ashford Dr C

733 Ashford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

733 Ashford Dr, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a beautifully established Coppell neighborhood, this two story home for lease is perfect for a family with close proximity to schools, park and shopping. The homes first floor includes soaring two story ceiling in living room with fireplace, formal dining room, half bath, open kitchen to breakfast area flooded with light with window views of the backyard. The laundry leads to the 2 car garage with alley access. On the second floor, the Owners suite features window seating and bath includes oversized jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. The upper floor is completed with 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath.

(RLNE5769131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Ashford Dr C have any available units?
733 Ashford Dr C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 733 Ashford Dr C currently offering any rent specials?
733 Ashford Dr C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Ashford Dr C pet-friendly?
No, 733 Ashford Dr C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 733 Ashford Dr C offer parking?
Yes, 733 Ashford Dr C offers parking.
Does 733 Ashford Dr C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Ashford Dr C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Ashford Dr C have a pool?
No, 733 Ashford Dr C does not have a pool.
Does 733 Ashford Dr C have accessible units?
No, 733 Ashford Dr C does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Ashford Dr C have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Ashford Dr C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Ashford Dr C have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Ashford Dr C does not have units with air conditioning.

