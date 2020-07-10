733 Ashford Dr C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a beautifully established Coppell neighborhood, this two story home for lease is perfect for a family with close proximity to schools, park and shopping. The homes first floor includes soaring two story ceiling in living room with fireplace, formal dining room, half bath, open kitchen to breakfast area flooded with light with window views of the backyard. The laundry leads to the 2 car garage with alley access. On the second floor, the Owners suite features window seating and bath includes oversized jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. The upper floor is completed with 2 secondary bedrooms and full bath.



