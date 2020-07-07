593 Raintree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated Coppell home with Coppell schools is light, bright, fresh and totally move-in ready! Wide plank wood floors in most of the downstairs. All new neutral carpet upstairs. Two living areas down. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, new backsplash and hardware is open to 2nd living area. Master suite with balcony has a wonderfully updated master bathroom. Plantation shutters. Gas-start fireplace with gas logs. Sprinkler system. And nicely tucked into a curve or cul-de-sac in the road.