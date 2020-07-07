All apartments in Coppell
593 Raintree Circle
593 Raintree Circle

593 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

593 Raintree Circle, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated Coppell home with Coppell schools is light, bright, fresh and totally move-in ready! Wide plank wood floors in most of the downstairs. All new neutral carpet upstairs. Two living areas down. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, new backsplash and hardware is open to 2nd living area. Master suite with balcony has a wonderfully updated master bathroom. Plantation shutters. Gas-start fireplace with gas logs. Sprinkler system. And nicely tucked into a curve or cul-de-sac in the road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 Raintree Circle have any available units?
593 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 593 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 593 Raintree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 593 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
593 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 Raintree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 593 Raintree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 593 Raintree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 593 Raintree Circle offers parking.
Does 593 Raintree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 Raintree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 Raintree Circle have a pool?
No, 593 Raintree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 593 Raintree Circle have accessible units?
No, 593 Raintree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 593 Raintree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 593 Raintree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 593 Raintree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 593 Raintree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

