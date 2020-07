Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Colonial style home in highly sought after Coppell ISD. Laminate wood flooring throughout downstairs, large bay windows, and open spacious floor plan. Perfect for entertaining and living space. Master suite has separate sitting area, garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Easy access to store-front shopping, and dining, short drive to DFW. 2017 new paint, flooring new AC, granite counter tops and much more.