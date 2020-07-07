404 S Coppell Road

Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing opportunity to to call this adorable house your home. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a One acre lot in Old Town Coppell. The yard is a rare find this established neighborhood. It has been freshly painted and has Hardwood floors throughout.The home has been lovingly maintained. This home is close to Old Downtown, you could enjoy the Restaurants, shops, farmers market and park. Lawn care included in a full price lease. 50 INCH TELEVISION WITH A LEASE SIGNED AND DEPOSIT MADE FOR A MOVE IN BY FEBRUARY 1ST.