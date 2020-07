Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

VERY OPEN AND BRIGHT 1 STORY WITH ENTICING 16X16 ENCLOSED PRIVATE PATIO TO ENJOY EVERYTHING FROM BREAKFAST OR DINNER PARTIES. BEING A CORNER UNIT THERE'S PLENTY OF LIGHT AND EXTRA SIDE YARD.

SWEET STEP SAVER GALLEY KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE, REFRIGERATOR, AND OVERLOOKS LIVING AREA WITH SOARING CEILING AND A VIEW OF FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER. TILE IN ALL THE WET AREAS. JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL. INCLUDES 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.