219 Woodhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 Woodhurst Drive

219 Woodhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

219 Woodhurst Dr, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
219 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 219 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Woodhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Woodhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Woodhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 219 Woodhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 219 Woodhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Woodhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Woodhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Woodhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Woodhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Woodhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Woodhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Woodhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Woodhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Woodhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

