156 Fallkirk Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

50 PERCENT OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT WITH LEASE SIGNED BY NOVEMBER 15.

Gorgeous Ranch Style single family home with 2392 Sq. Ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in beautiful Coppell, TX. High ceilings, hardwood floors and carpet. Very large Kitchen with study. It comes with Gas stove top, microwave oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. Luxurious Master Bath with Large Closet for two. Living area features marble framed fireplace. Gas Dryer hookup in laundry room. Backyard features covered patio for outside grilling and entertainment.

Pets subject to owner approval. To be considered, must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.