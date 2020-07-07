All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 156 Fallkirk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
156 Fallkirk Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

156 Fallkirk Drive

156 Fallkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

156 Fallkirk Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
50 PERCENT OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT WITH LEASE SIGNED BY NOVEMBER 15.
Gorgeous Ranch Style single family home with 2392 Sq. Ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 baths in beautiful Coppell, TX. High ceilings, hardwood floors and carpet. Very large Kitchen with study. It comes with Gas stove top, microwave oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. Luxurious Master Bath with Large Closet for two. Living area features marble framed fireplace. Gas Dryer hookup in laundry room. Backyard features covered patio for outside grilling and entertainment.
Pets subject to owner approval. To be considered, must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Fallkirk Drive have any available units?
156 Fallkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 156 Fallkirk Drive have?
Some of 156 Fallkirk Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Fallkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
156 Fallkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Fallkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Fallkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 156 Fallkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 156 Fallkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 156 Fallkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Fallkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Fallkirk Drive have a pool?
No, 156 Fallkirk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 156 Fallkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 156 Fallkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Fallkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Fallkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Fallkirk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Fallkirk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District