1509 Pine Hurst Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spectacular home in gated subdivision with 4 bedrooms and 4.1 baths. Dramatic entry with winding staircase. Hand-scraped hardwoods in entry, dining, living, study and kitchen. Formal living room with wall of windows overlooking pool. Kitchen features breakfast bar, island, double ovens and walk-in pantry. Family room opens to kitchen. Master with sitting area, tiled bath, large shower, hydro tub, glass block window, built-in dressers and cedar closet. Gorgeous study with built-in desk & cabinets. Fabulous home with lots of space! Won't last long



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.