Last updated May 5 2020 at 2:12 PM

1509 Pine Hurst Drive

1509 Pine Hurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Pine Hurst Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Spectacular home in gated subdivision with 4 bedrooms and 4.1 baths. Dramatic entry with winding staircase. Hand-scraped hardwoods in entry, dining, living, study and kitchen. Formal living room with wall of windows overlooking pool. Kitchen features breakfast bar, island, double ovens and walk-in pantry. Family room opens to kitchen. Master with sitting area, tiled bath, large shower, hydro tub, glass block window, built-in dressers and cedar closet. Gorgeous study with built-in desk & cabinets. Fabulous home with lots of space! Won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive have any available units?
1509 Pine Hurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
Is 1509 Pine Hurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Pine Hurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Pine Hurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Pine Hurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Pine Hurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

