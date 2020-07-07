All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 102 Elm Fork Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
102 Elm Fork Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:48 PM

102 Elm Fork Drive

102 Elm Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 Elm Fork Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning two story home is located at a cul-de-sac with beautiful mature trees & landscaping and in a prime location which is 5min drive from George Bush and 20mins from DFW airport. Immaculate house offers wood flooring with 4bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 living plus 2 dinning areas, office, a huge media(furnished with couch, screen and projector), a wet bar and a huge backyard. Kitchen with granite counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top with a beautiful island. Very close to all the restaurants and shopping complexes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Elm Fork Drive have any available units?
102 Elm Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 102 Elm Fork Drive have?
Some of 102 Elm Fork Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Elm Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Elm Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Elm Fork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 Elm Fork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 102 Elm Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Elm Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Elm Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Elm Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Elm Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Elm Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Elm Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Elm Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Elm Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Elm Fork Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Elm Fork Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Elm Fork Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District