102 Elm Fork Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning two story home is located at a cul-de-sac with beautiful mature trees & landscaping and in a prime location which is 5min drive from George Bush and 20mins from DFW airport. Immaculate house offers wood flooring with 4bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 living plus 2 dinning areas, office, a huge media(furnished with couch, screen and projector), a wet bar and a huge backyard. Kitchen with granite counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top with a beautiful island. Very close to all the restaurants and shopping complexes.