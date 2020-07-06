All apartments in Conroe
942 Oak Lynn Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 9:59 AM

942 Oak Lynn Drive

942 Oak Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

942 Oak Lynn Drive, Conroe, TX 77378

Amenities

air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
playground
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/949839?source=marketing

Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1507
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: N/A

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: WOW! Checkout this 3 bedroom , 2 bath one story home in the open Olde Oaks community. Nice great open floor plan with a large roomy living room. Lovely kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Lots of natural lighting throughout home. Neighborhood has a playground and park & so much MORE! Apply now! Priced to lease today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

