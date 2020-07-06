942 Oak Lynn Drive

Amenities
Price: $1425
Security Deposit: $1225
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1507
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: N/A
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: WOW! Checkout this 3 bedroom , 2 bath one story home in the open Olde Oaks community. Nice great open floor plan with a large roomy living room. Lovely kitchen with island and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Lots of natural lighting throughout home. Neighborhood has a playground and park & so much MORE! Apply now! Priced to lease today!
