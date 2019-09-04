All apartments in Combine
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:30 AM

175 Fm 3039

175 Fm Rd 3039 · No Longer Available
Location

175 Fm Rd 3039, Combine, TX 75159

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a place you will feel right at home in ! Stately older home that has new paint, new flooring and is as solid as it comes! Beautiful large kitchen, Large open Family room with custom built in bookcases and desk for homework or study. This home has a oversized 2 car garage detached, a nice yard, play equipment for children in the back and a beautiful park like feel to it. Come find out what country living in Combine is all about! new septic system, Combine water and you cant beat the view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Fm 3039 have any available units?
175 Fm 3039 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Combine, TX.
Is 175 Fm 3039 currently offering any rent specials?
175 Fm 3039 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Fm 3039 pet-friendly?
No, 175 Fm 3039 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Combine.
Does 175 Fm 3039 offer parking?
Yes, 175 Fm 3039 offers parking.
Does 175 Fm 3039 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Fm 3039 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Fm 3039 have a pool?
No, 175 Fm 3039 does not have a pool.
Does 175 Fm 3039 have accessible units?
No, 175 Fm 3039 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Fm 3039 have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Fm 3039 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Fm 3039 have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Fm 3039 does not have units with air conditioning.

