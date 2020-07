Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This great Colleyville home, only minutes from Southlake, North Richland Hills and Grapevine, located in the prestigious Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The home sits on just under a half acre with large fenced backyard 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, granite counter-top. The kitchen has a Refrigerator walk-in pantry and an additional closet for supplies, this home also has two large living areas, and a two car garage with a workbench.