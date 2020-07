Amenities

Warm and inviting. Single story home on half acre next to city park on quiet dead end street. Amazing GCISD schools and within walking distance of Elementary School. Close to shops, restaurants and walking distance from library. Yard maintenance not included. Large, partially covered back patio. Lots of parking. Fridge included. Agent is related to owner.