All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 7025 Benjamin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
7025 Benjamin Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:09 AM

7025 Benjamin Way

7025 Benjamin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7025 Benjamin Way, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious 5-4.2-3 in Colleyville, Keller ISD! Gorgeous hardwood floors, custom finishes, spacious rooms, beautiful wrought iron staircase, curved walls, arched doorways, tray ceilings and loads of natural light! Three living areas, two dining including a lovely Formal, fabulous Home Theater room, study and so much more! Relax in the 21x18 family room with spectacular views. Gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, oversized island, gorgeous granite, custom built cabinets and a commercial grade range, vent and double ovens. Lovely 17x15 master retreat has a pampered bath with soaking tub and a huge walk-in shower! Stunning architecture and attention to detail are second to none in this Craftsman home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Benjamin Way have any available units?
7025 Benjamin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 7025 Benjamin Way have?
Some of 7025 Benjamin Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Benjamin Way currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Benjamin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Benjamin Way pet-friendly?
No, 7025 Benjamin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 7025 Benjamin Way offer parking?
Yes, 7025 Benjamin Way offers parking.
Does 7025 Benjamin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Benjamin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Benjamin Way have a pool?
No, 7025 Benjamin Way does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Benjamin Way have accessible units?
No, 7025 Benjamin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Benjamin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 Benjamin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Benjamin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Benjamin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District