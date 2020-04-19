All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 6208 Brazos Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
6208 Brazos Court
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

6208 Brazos Court

6208 Brazos Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6208 Brazos Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
Exclusive Colleyville Gated Community. Ava June 5. Grand Entry thru the Iron door onto hardwood and tile floors throughout the 1st level opening into the formal dining and wine bar for easy entertaining. Chefs Kitchen with large island, builtin refrigerator double oven and gas stovetop, living area features a stone fireplace from floor to ceiling. Large Mst Bdr downstairs with ensuite bathroom, garden tub, walk-in shower and huge Mst Closet. Executive study with hardwoods. Upstairs Gameroom with additional card table area is perfect for inviting friends and family over for movies or game night. Backyard outdoor living retreat includes a large covered patio with an extended pergola, fireplace and built-in grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Brazos Court have any available units?
6208 Brazos Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6208 Brazos Court have?
Some of 6208 Brazos Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 Brazos Court currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Brazos Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Brazos Court pet-friendly?
No, 6208 Brazos Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 6208 Brazos Court offer parking?
No, 6208 Brazos Court does not offer parking.
Does 6208 Brazos Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Brazos Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Brazos Court have a pool?
No, 6208 Brazos Court does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Brazos Court have accessible units?
No, 6208 Brazos Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Brazos Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6208 Brazos Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 Brazos Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 Brazos Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District