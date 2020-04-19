6208 Brazos Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Exclusive Colleyville Gated Community. Ava June 5. Grand Entry thru the Iron door onto hardwood and tile floors throughout the 1st level opening into the formal dining and wine bar for easy entertaining. Chefs Kitchen with large island, builtin refrigerator double oven and gas stovetop, living area features a stone fireplace from floor to ceiling. Large Mst Bdr downstairs with ensuite bathroom, garden tub, walk-in shower and huge Mst Closet. Executive study with hardwoods. Upstairs Gameroom with additional card table area is perfect for inviting friends and family over for movies or game night. Backyard outdoor living retreat includes a large covered patio with an extended pergola, fireplace and built-in grill