All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 5400 Juniper Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
5400 Juniper Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5400 Juniper Court

5400 Juniper Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5400 Juniper Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous four bedroom home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in the heart of Colleyville. Great floor plan features formal living and dining, and huge library. Large family room with pass through fireplace opens to spacious kitchen featuring center island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, butlers pantry, work station and breakfast room. Master suite and bath with dual sinks and vanities, jetted tub and oversized separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and baths. Game Room. Lots of storage! Three car garage. Backs to OC Taylor Elementary with private access to school from backyard. Backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for play or entertaining. A MUST SEE! Landlord is a licensed Texas Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Juniper Court have any available units?
5400 Juniper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5400 Juniper Court have?
Some of 5400 Juniper Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Juniper Court currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Juniper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Juniper Court pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Juniper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 5400 Juniper Court offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Juniper Court offers parking.
Does 5400 Juniper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Juniper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Juniper Court have a pool?
No, 5400 Juniper Court does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Juniper Court have accessible units?
No, 5400 Juniper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Juniper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Juniper Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Juniper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 Juniper Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District