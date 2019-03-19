5400 Juniper Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous four bedroom home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in the heart of Colleyville. Great floor plan features formal living and dining, and huge library. Large family room with pass through fireplace opens to spacious kitchen featuring center island, SS appliances, granite counter tops, butlers pantry, work station and breakfast room. Master suite and bath with dual sinks and vanities, jetted tub and oversized separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and baths. Game Room. Lots of storage! Three car garage. Backs to OC Taylor Elementary with private access to school from backyard. Backyard with covered patio and plenty of room for play or entertaining. A MUST SEE! Landlord is a licensed Texas Realtor.