53 Piazza Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Landlord accepting only tenants interested in purchasing. Luxury living in the Village at Colleyville with community pool and club house! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring and designs finishes throughout! Oversized master suite with sitting area located downstairs. Close to shops and restaurants. GCISD schools. Pet deposit $1000. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Kitchen fridge conveys with lease. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Schools! The property is being remodeled and will be ready for occupancy mid-February.