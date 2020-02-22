All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

53 Piazza Lane

53 Piazza Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

53 Piazza Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Landlord accepting only tenants interested in purchasing. Luxury living in the Village at Colleyville with community pool and club house! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring and designs finishes throughout! Oversized master suite with sitting area located downstairs. Close to shops and restaurants. GCISD schools. Pet deposit $1000. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Kitchen fridge conveys with lease. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Schools! The property is being remodeled and will be ready for occupancy mid-February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Piazza Lane have any available units?
53 Piazza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 53 Piazza Lane have?
Some of 53 Piazza Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Piazza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
53 Piazza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Piazza Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Piazza Lane is pet friendly.
Does 53 Piazza Lane offer parking?
Yes, 53 Piazza Lane offers parking.
Does 53 Piazza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Piazza Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Piazza Lane have a pool?
Yes, 53 Piazza Lane has a pool.
Does 53 Piazza Lane have accessible units?
No, 53 Piazza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Piazza Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Piazza Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Piazza Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Piazza Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

