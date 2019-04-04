404 Oak Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large, corner lot with mature trees. Family room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beam, skylights, brick fireplace, and plenty of natural light! Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Perfect backyard for entertaining with a gazebo, covered patio, and plenty of green space. 2 car attached garage AND 3 car detached garage could be used as studio, workshop, or storage unit. $75 Non refundable pet fee, $150 Pet Deposit PER PET. Hot water heater replaced April 2019. Landlord is repairing sheetrock and repainting interior prior to new tenant move-in.