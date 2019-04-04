All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 404 Oak Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
404 Oak Valley Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:11 AM

404 Oak Valley Drive

404 Oak Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

404 Oak Valley Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large, corner lot with mature trees. Family room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beam, skylights, brick fireplace, and plenty of natural light! Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Perfect backyard for entertaining with a gazebo, covered patio, and plenty of green space. 2 car attached garage AND 3 car detached garage could be used as studio, workshop, or storage unit. $75 Non refundable pet fee, $150 Pet Deposit PER PET. Hot water heater replaced April 2019. Landlord is repairing sheetrock and repainting interior prior to new tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Oak Valley Drive have any available units?
404 Oak Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 404 Oak Valley Drive have?
Some of 404 Oak Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Oak Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Oak Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Oak Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Oak Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 404 Oak Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Oak Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Oak Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Oak Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Oak Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Oak Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Oak Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Oak Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Oak Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Oak Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Oak Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District