Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:55 AM

35 Veranda Lane

35 Veranda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

35 Veranda Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story luxury loft featuring 3 bedrooms, luxurious kitchen, 2.1 baths, oversized balcony overlooking the Village, and a 2 car private garage with private elevator access from garage. The finish out and amenities include: high ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped hard wood floors, fridge with built-in freezer, Community pool, Cabana, and Fitness center. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, City Hall, and Public Library. HOA dues paid by landlord. $250 non refundable pet fee. $1,000 pet deposit. Small breed under 30 lbs. Carpets being replaced prior to new tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Veranda Lane have any available units?
35 Veranda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 35 Veranda Lane have?
Some of 35 Veranda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Veranda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35 Veranda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Veranda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Veranda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 35 Veranda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35 Veranda Lane offers parking.
Does 35 Veranda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Veranda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Veranda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35 Veranda Lane has a pool.
Does 35 Veranda Lane have accessible units?
No, 35 Veranda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Veranda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Veranda Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Veranda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Veranda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

