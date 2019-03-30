35 Veranda Lane

Amenities

Single story luxury loft featuring 3 bedrooms, luxurious kitchen, 2.1 baths, oversized balcony overlooking the Village, and a 2 car private garage with private elevator access from garage. The finish out and amenities include: high ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped hard wood floors, fridge with built-in freezer, Community pool, Cabana, and Fitness center. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, City Hall, and Public Library. HOA dues paid by landlord. $250 non refundable pet fee. $1,000 pet deposit. Small breed under 30 lbs. Carpets being replaced prior to new tenant move-in.