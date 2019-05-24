All apartments in Colleyville
3405 Windsor Court

3405 Windsor Court · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Windsor Court, Colleyville, TX 76034
Woodland Hills Colleyville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
one of the most elegant mansions in Colleyville. Gorgeous 5,000 sq.ft, 5 bedroom mansion poised on 1.2 acre lot backs to an expansive and beautiful private lake. Upon entry you are greeted with sweeping Marble staircase, marble & wood floors and stunning Chandelier and an elegant medallion. Library with wood floors and custom bookcase. Formal living offers the most stunning artwork with 2 story ceilings, fireplace and wet bar and marble flooring. Formal dining offers coffered ceiling crown molding, a stunning chandelier and butler pantry. Expansive Master, sitting area, access to patio, pool area and private lake. Automatic gate. Most stunning chandeliers throughout. All new stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Windsor Court have any available units?
3405 Windsor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3405 Windsor Court have?
Some of 3405 Windsor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Windsor Court currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Windsor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Windsor Court pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Windsor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3405 Windsor Court offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Windsor Court offers parking.
Does 3405 Windsor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Windsor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Windsor Court have a pool?
Yes, 3405 Windsor Court has a pool.
Does 3405 Windsor Court have accessible units?
No, 3405 Windsor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Windsor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Windsor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Windsor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Windsor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

