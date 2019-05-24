3405 Windsor Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

one of the most elegant mansions in Colleyville. Gorgeous 5,000 sq.ft, 5 bedroom mansion poised on 1.2 acre lot backs to an expansive and beautiful private lake. Upon entry you are greeted with sweeping Marble staircase, marble & wood floors and stunning Chandelier and an elegant medallion. Library with wood floors and custom bookcase. Formal living offers the most stunning artwork with 2 story ceilings, fireplace and wet bar and marble flooring. Formal dining offers coffered ceiling crown molding, a stunning chandelier and butler pantry. Expansive Master, sitting area, access to patio, pool area and private lake. Automatic gate. Most stunning chandeliers throughout. All new stainless steel appliances.