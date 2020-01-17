308 Glade Road

Amenities
Available March 1! A rare opportunity to lease a private and tranquil 2 acre lot with plenty of parking including an attached 2 car garage and huge 3 bay storage building; perfect for boat & RV storage. A nicely updated 3 bedroom home with a split bedroom plan, large living areas and covered patio! Newer laminate wood floors, water heater and roof. Don't miss this wonderful country feel with easy proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and nearby parks! Kitchen refrigerator included.