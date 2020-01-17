All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:46 AM

308 Glade Road

308 West Glade Road · No Longer Available
Location

308 West Glade Road, Colleyville, TX 76034

Available March 1! A rare opportunity to lease a private and tranquil 2 acre lot with plenty of parking including an attached 2 car garage and huge 3 bay storage building; perfect for boat & RV storage. A nicely updated 3 bedroom home with a split bedroom plan, large living areas and covered patio! Newer laminate wood floors, water heater and roof. Don't miss this wonderful country feel with easy proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and nearby parks! Kitchen refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Glade Road have any available units?
308 Glade Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 308 Glade Road have?
Some of 308 Glade Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Glade Road currently offering any rent specials?
308 Glade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Glade Road pet-friendly?
No, 308 Glade Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 308 Glade Road offer parking?
Yes, 308 Glade Road offers parking.
Does 308 Glade Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Glade Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Glade Road have a pool?
No, 308 Glade Road does not have a pool.
Does 308 Glade Road have accessible units?
No, 308 Glade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Glade Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Glade Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Glade Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Glade Road does not have units with air conditioning.

