308 Glade Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available March 1! A rare opportunity to lease a private and tranquil 2 acre lot with plenty of parking including an attached 2 car garage and huge 3 bay storage building; perfect for boat & RV storage. A nicely updated 3 bedroom home with a split bedroom plan, large living areas and covered patio! Newer laminate wood floors, water heater and roof. Don't miss this wonderful country feel with easy proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants and nearby parks! Kitchen refrigerator included.