Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
304 Oak Valley Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:58 PM

304 Oak Valley Drive

304 Oak Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

304 Oak Valley Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful trees decorate the front yard of this fabulous home in Colleyville with 4 bedrooms, 2 living and 2 dining rooms. Neutral tones throughout, updated fixtures, ceiling fans and blinds. The galley kitchen has a breakfast bar, built in microwave, gas cook top, deep pantry and a cozy breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Guests have their own suite in the back, which includes a living, bedroom and full bath. Large gorgeous lot with a pool. Come and do some country living in the heart of Colleyville!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Oak Valley Drive have any available units?
304 Oak Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 304 Oak Valley Drive have?
Some of 304 Oak Valley Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Oak Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Oak Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Oak Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Oak Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 304 Oak Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 304 Oak Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 304 Oak Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Oak Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Oak Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 Oak Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 304 Oak Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Oak Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Oak Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Oak Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Oak Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

