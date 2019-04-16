304 Oak Valley Drive

Amenities

Beautiful trees decorate the front yard of this fabulous home in Colleyville with 4 bedrooms, 2 living and 2 dining rooms. Neutral tones throughout, updated fixtures, ceiling fans and blinds. The galley kitchen has a breakfast bar, built in microwave, gas cook top, deep pantry and a cozy breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Guests have their own suite in the back, which includes a living, bedroom and full bath. Large gorgeous lot with a pool. Come and do some country living in the heart of Colleyville!



