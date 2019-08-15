224 Old Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

This 1.5 story home welcomes you with an elegant wrought iron front door, high ceilings & hardwood flooring. Open Kitchen with large island, granite, gas cooktop, SS appliances, and walk-in pantry! Living room with soaring ceilings and gas fireplace. Master suite with granite. All bedrooms on 1st floor! Upstairs Gameroom with balcony. Sparkling pool and lush green space. Covered patio with built-in grill & Green Egg! Nearby McPherson Park with splash park, and more! HOA dues, yardcare, and pool care paid by landlord. NO CATS! Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Pet deposit $500-$1,000, decided on a case-by-case basis. Appliances currently in home will convey with lease.