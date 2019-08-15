All apartments in Colleyville
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
224 Old Grove Road
224 Old Grove Road

224 Old Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

224 Old Grove Road, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
This 1.5 story home welcomes you with an elegant wrought iron front door, high ceilings & hardwood flooring. Open Kitchen with large island, granite, gas cooktop, SS appliances, and walk-in pantry! Living room with soaring ceilings and gas fireplace. Master suite with granite. All bedrooms on 1st floor! Upstairs Gameroom with balcony. Sparkling pool and lush green space. Covered patio with built-in grill & Green Egg! Nearby McPherson Park with splash park, and more! HOA dues, yardcare, and pool care paid by landlord. NO CATS! Dogs considered on a case-by-case basis. $250 non-refundable pet fee. Pet deposit $500-$1,000, decided on a case-by-case basis. Appliances currently in home will convey with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Old Grove Road have any available units?
224 Old Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 224 Old Grove Road have?
Some of 224 Old Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Old Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
224 Old Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Old Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Old Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 224 Old Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 224 Old Grove Road offers parking.
Does 224 Old Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Old Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Old Grove Road have a pool?
Yes, 224 Old Grove Road has a pool.
Does 224 Old Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 224 Old Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Old Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Old Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Old Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Old Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

