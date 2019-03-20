217 Oak Crest Hill Drive

Amenities
Beautiful modern masterpiece on just over an acre in Colleyville! Spacious rooms, stone accents, custom finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, upgraded fixtures & so much more! This roomy open concept features a 27x23 living area, loads of natural light, fabulous kitchen w commercial grade stove, vent, granite, accent tile, side-by-side fridge & freestanding ice maker. Great study, large bedrooms, master retreat has a 15x9 bath w an ENORMOUS walk-in shower complete w body sprays & rainfall showerhead. Secondary bedroom has his-&-hers closets, second bath has a 7x6 dressing area, beautiful lot w canopy trees & more! WD, 2nd fridge + freezer included! NO CATS. 1 sm dog only.