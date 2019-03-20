All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:29 AM

217 Oak Crest Hill Drive

217 Oak Crest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Oak Crest Hill Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful modern masterpiece on just over an acre in Colleyville! Spacious rooms, stone accents, custom finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, upgraded fixtures & so much more! This roomy open concept features a 27x23 living area, loads of natural light, fabulous kitchen w commercial grade stove, vent, granite, accent tile, side-by-side fridge & freestanding ice maker. Great study, large bedrooms, master retreat has a 15x9 bath w an ENORMOUS walk-in shower complete w body sprays & rainfall showerhead. Secondary bedroom has his-&-hers closets, second bath has a 7x6 dressing area, beautiful lot w canopy trees & more! WD, 2nd fridge + freezer included! NO CATS. 1 sm dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have any available units?
217 Oak Crest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have?
Some of 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Oak Crest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

