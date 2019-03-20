217 Oak Crest Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful modern masterpiece on just over an acre in Colleyville! Spacious rooms, stone accents, custom finishes, gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless appliances, upgraded fixtures & so much more! This roomy open concept features a 27x23 living area, loads of natural light, fabulous kitchen w commercial grade stove, vent, granite, accent tile, side-by-side fridge & freestanding ice maker. Great study, large bedrooms, master retreat has a 15x9 bath w an ENORMOUS walk-in shower complete w body sprays & rainfall showerhead. Secondary bedroom has his-&-hers closets, second bath has a 7x6 dressing area, beautiful lot w canopy trees & more! WD, 2nd fridge + freezer included! NO CATS. 1 sm dog only.