Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy Ranch style home in Beautiful Colleyville! - Property Id: 220566



Well maintained, fresh floors, perfect family house in Grapaevine-Colleyville School District. Perfect for family to grow and spread out on half acre yard. two car garage attached, laundry room and lots of mature oak trees! neighbors are great, street view is amazing !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220566

Property Id 220566



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5531273)