1904 Camden Court

Exceptional Toll Brothers custom home with pool and spa on greenbelt! You will love this floorplan, so much space with the luxury master bedroom, en suite, formal dining and study on 1st floor and additional bedrooms, game and media room upstairs. Open concept kitchen features fresh paint, granite and ample cabinet and counter space. Light and bright living area with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Dual staircase and plenty of storage. Entertain all year long under this covered patio with outdoor kitchen, pool and spa. GCISD! Welcome home! Rent includes yard and pool maintenance.