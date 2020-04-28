1826 Maplewood Trail

Amenities

Well maintained single story condo on cul-de-sac in Shadowood Trail Condos - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a large living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Split master suite with separate shower and dual sinks. 3rd bedroom could be used as an office. Lovely landscaped lot with nice sized, fenced backyard. Front yard maintained by HOA. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and City park. 1 Small dog under 30 lbs negotiable with additional pet deposit.



(RLNE5423645)