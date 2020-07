Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

THIS END UNIT ON CUL-DE-SAC HAS EXTRA YARD TO ALLOW OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES. LARGE MATER FEATURES 2 CLOSETS AND OVERSIZE SHOWER. RECENT UPDATES INCLUDED NEW WOOD FLOORS IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS, DISHWASHER,BLINDS,CABINETS,AND COUNTER TOPS. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, COVERED PRIVATE PATIO, OPEN LAYOUT WITH WOOD BURNING CORNER FIREPLACE, AND SKYLIGHTS. COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. OWNER PAYS HOA FEES THAT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE.