Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained house off Glade Rd is ready for people enjoying peaceful life style. The house is located within 1 acre beautiful yard with mature trees, and has great privacy and a lot of spaces both indoor and out door. The house is very convenient to local shopping center and highway. Laminate and tiles through out the house. GCISD is a plus for kids. Owner is a licensed real estate salesperson in Texas.