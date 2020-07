Amenities

Spacious: Cozy and naturally well lit 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a casual community. Close to a public library, a church and food places around the corner. Hardwood floor throughout and a shared backyard.



This is for Unit B, the back house, Unit A, the front house, rented separately.



Free Applications



Pet Friendly. $250 Refundable Deposit Per Pet

