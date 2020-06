201 Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking internet access

THE MONTHLY RENTAL FEE WILL INCLUDE: SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED UTILITIES, SOLAR AUGMENTATION INCLUDED, INTERNET, BASIC SEWER TRASH AND BASIC ELECTRICITY. WATER WILL BE CHARGED AT ACTUAL USAGE, PER MONTHLY BILL AND ELECTRICITY WILL BE BILLED AT 14.5 CENTS PER KwH USED. 2 BR 1 BA WITH OFFICE, ALL ELECTRIC, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, 3 WINDOW UNITS FOR HEAT-AIR, OUTSIDE SMOKING ONLY, NO PETS ARE ALLOWED HERE, TV, SURROUND SOUND, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE, STACK WASHER-DRYER IN THE HOME. CAR CARPORT WITH CIRCLE DRIVE. IF YOU SIGN A 1 YEAR LEASE, RENT WILL BE $900. IF YOU SIGN A SHORT TERM LEASE (MINIMUM 3 MONTH) RENT WILL BE $1000.