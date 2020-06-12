/
3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX
1211 Loma Alta Pl
1211 Loma Alta Drive, Cleburne, TX
Spacious 4 Bedroom With 3 Baths Newly remolded - Complete remodel on an oversized corner lot!! This property has been completely updated with laminate flooring, granite countertops, 2 large living areas, and a brand new kitchen.
705 Odell
705 Odell Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1532 sqft
Nice newly remolded 4 bedroom 2 bath - Newly renovated 4 bed, 2 bath home with large open concept floor plan. Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and large fenced back yard. (RLNE5852590)
216 Lovelady
216 Lovelady Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
216 Lovelady Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a Corner lot - New 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage home on a corner lot. Split bedroom, granite countertops. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5803095)
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.
1206 S Ridgeway
1206 South Ridgeway Drive, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
316 N Douglas Avenue
316 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a half acre lot full of mature trees.
507 Poindexter Avenue
507 Poindexter Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1316 sqft
Charming updated home that sits on a HUGE lot! Fabulous front & back porches to enjoy the peaceful & spacious yard. Beautifully refinished wood floors, updated kitchen and newer windows for energy efficient utilities. Great size rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Cleburne
2400 Pecan Valley
2400 Pecan Valley, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1792 sqft
Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom - 2 Baths - An amazing 3 bedroom two bath located in Cleburne. This adorable home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds.
704 Alaska St
704 Alaska Street, Keene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with washer and dryer. (RLNE5700334)
5608 Grand Ranch Drive
5608 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
Quaint little country house on a half an acre in Joshua ISD, over sized storage building in the back!
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools. Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3911 Crescent Drive
3911 Crescent Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2051 sqft
Not many homes on Lake Granbury come available that are on the water. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a retro feel. It offers spacious rooms and a huge sunroom with fabulous views of the lake.
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space.
