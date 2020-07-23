Apartment List
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Cleburne offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
925 sqft
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$976
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Results within 1 mile of Cleburne

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Royal
100 Royal Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1301 sqft
Well kept 2 story condo centrally located in a shady quiet neighborhood close to mall and schools. Access to pool and clubhouse. HOA fees are included in the rent.
1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Honey Bee Drive
208 Honey Bee Drive, Joshua, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
991 sqft
Brick duplex on cul-de-sac in Joshua! 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with carport and storage. Living and kitchen with lots of space and cabinets. Both bedrooms are a great size with roomy closets. Utility room. View all available properties at www.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1107 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1174 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
12 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
947 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
21 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1036 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
City Guide for Cleburne, TX

"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.

This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Cleburne, TX

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Cleburne offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Cleburne offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Cleburne. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

