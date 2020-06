Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool pet friendly

505 BROOK SHADOW Available 07/05/19 CHARLESTON PARKE RENTAL! - ON MARKET 5/20: WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN CIBOLO/CHARLESTON PARK. HOME HAS UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH TASTEFUL FINISHES AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CERAMIC TILE IN WET AREAS. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES WOOD BEAMS, LARGE BATH WITH SEPARATE VANITIES AND GARDEN TUB. LARGE GAME ROOM FOR FAMILY NIGHTS. ENCLOSED PATIO, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND SOLAR PANELS. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH POOL AND PARK. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT. SAM. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. NO CATS, DOGS UNDER 10 LBS. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MONTH. WATER DAMAGE ON CEILING WITH BE TAKEN CARE OF!



No Cats Allowed



