420 Wagon Wheel Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3/2/2 single story home will be available for showings as of 03/01. Make ready including fresh interior paint is in process. Split bedroom layout & open floorplan w/14x20 Family Room. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, SS appliances - frig & microwave are included. Master w/trey ceiling - master bath has double vanity, garden tub & sep. shower. Covered patio & fenced back yard. Close to Steele HS. Pet restrictions: no cats or large/aggressive breed dogs allowed. No smoking inside the home or garage area. Home and carpets to be professionally cleaned prior to tenant move in.