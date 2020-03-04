All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

420 Wagon Wheel Way

420 Wagon Wheel Way · No Longer Available
Location

420 Wagon Wheel Way, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2/2 single story home will be available for showings as of 03/01. Make ready including fresh interior paint is in process. Split bedroom layout & open floorplan w/14x20 Family Room. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, SS appliances - frig & microwave are included. Master w/trey ceiling - master bath has double vanity, garden tub & sep. shower. Covered patio & fenced back yard. Close to Steele HS. Pet restrictions: no cats or large/aggressive breed dogs allowed. No smoking inside the home or garage area. Home and carpets to be professionally cleaned prior to tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have any available units?
420 Wagon Wheel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have?
Some of 420 Wagon Wheel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Wagon Wheel Way currently offering any rent specials?
420 Wagon Wheel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Wagon Wheel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Wagon Wheel Way is pet friendly.
Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way offer parking?
Yes, 420 Wagon Wheel Way offers parking.
Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Wagon Wheel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have a pool?
No, 420 Wagon Wheel Way does not have a pool.
Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have accessible units?
No, 420 Wagon Wheel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Wagon Wheel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Wagon Wheel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Wagon Wheel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
