Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room

Beautiful home in a desirable Bentwood Ranch neighborhood. Great open floor-plan, master suite is downstairs with full bath. The beautiful island kitchen has granite counters and a breakfast bar with lots of counter space. The master suite has a spacious bathroom with separate vanities and a separate shower and tub. Upstairs features a large game room and secondary bedrooms. The back yard has covered patio and storage unit. Will be a joy to call home.