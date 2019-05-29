254 Norwood Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool game room media room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system game room pool media room

Welcome Home to your BEAUTIFUL, meticulously maintained 2story 4bdr, 3.5 bath, classic Entry, wood floor office/study, granite counter tops in the kitchen, open to the Family room. Master Bedroom is down stairs with large walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy entertaining with massive kitchen island and open layout. Upstairs game room and Media room. Sprinkler system, alarm system. Neighborhood pool and park. Close to Randolph AFB & SAMC forum shopping and mins from I-35 Welcome Home to your BEAUTIFUL, meticulously maintained 2story 4bdr, 3.5 bath, classic Entry, wood floor office/study, granite counter tops in the kitchen, open to the Family room. Master Bedroom is down stairs with large walk in closet, dual vanity, soaking garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy entertaining with massive kitchen island and open layout. Upstairs game room and Media room. Sprinkler system, alarm system. Neighborhood pool and park. Close to Randolph AFB & SAMC forum shopping and mins from I-35