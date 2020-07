Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home built by D.R. Horton. This home features kitchen with granite, island and stainless steel appliances, a grand master bedroom and bath and lots of closet storage throughout. This home has 3 sides brick with a large back yard, shed for additional storage, covered patio and no back neighbor makes this perfect house for BBQ's. Schedule a showing today

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.