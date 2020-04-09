206 NORWOOD CT

Amenities

garage game room media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Welcome home! 4 bedrooms, master down and guest bedroom can be in-law suite or office located towards the front of this gorgeous home. Open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Master bath has separate shower and Jacuzzi garden tub for that evening soaking. Upstairs is showcased by a media room and game room with a half bath! Upstairs bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bath set up with each room having their own sink. Short commute to Randolph AFB or Fort Sam and the Forum shopping center. Must See!