Cibolo, TX
104 Verbena Gap
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

104 Verbena Gap

104 Verbena Gap · No Longer Available
Location

104 Verbena Gap, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 story family home just renovated in 2020 to include new flooring (wood like water resistant) in common areas and interior paint throughout, new roof, new AC system, and new stainless steel appliances. It has a garage opener, 2nd living area upstairs, a fireplace, a covered patio and a new privacy fenced backyard with mature trees. Location is great as it is the closest subdivision to I35 when exiting Weiderstein Rd. Close to shopping and entertainment to include the Evo Entertainment Center and Cibolo Crossings Shopping area with a Santikos multi theater.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Verbena Gap have any available units?
104 Verbena Gap doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 104 Verbena Gap have?
Some of 104 Verbena Gap's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Verbena Gap currently offering any rent specials?
104 Verbena Gap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Verbena Gap pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Verbena Gap is pet friendly.
Does 104 Verbena Gap offer parking?
Yes, 104 Verbena Gap offers parking.
Does 104 Verbena Gap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Verbena Gap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Verbena Gap have a pool?
No, 104 Verbena Gap does not have a pool.
Does 104 Verbena Gap have accessible units?
No, 104 Verbena Gap does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Verbena Gap have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Verbena Gap has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Verbena Gap have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Verbena Gap has units with air conditioning.
