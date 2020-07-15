104 Verbena Gap

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful 2 story family home just renovated in 2020 to include new flooring (wood like water resistant) in common areas and interior paint throughout, new roof, new AC system, and new stainless steel appliances. It has a garage opener, 2nd living area upstairs, a fireplace, a covered patio and a new privacy fenced backyard with mature trees. Location is great as it is the closest subdivision to I35 when exiting Weiderstein Rd. Close to shopping and entertainment to include the Evo Entertainment Center and Cibolo Crossings Shopping area with a Santikos multi theater.

