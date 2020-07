Amenities

This three bedroom, two bath, home in Channelview's Sterling Green subdivision is zoned to Channelview High School and is just minutes away from Beltway 8 to give you ease in your daily commute. This home has been recently updated with fresh paint, new appliances, and new granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Ready for immediate move-in! Homes in this area move fast, come see this one before it is gone.