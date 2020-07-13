/
apartments with pool
103 Apartments for rent in Celina, TX with pool
1 Unit Available
308 Cripple Creek Drive
308 Cripple Creek Drive, Celina, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4215 sqft
This like new stunning home has everything you need - 5 bedrooms plus a study, a large game room and a media room. Beautiful entryway with Wrought Iron Spindles Grandiose Staircase. Family room has high ceiling with stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
411 Andalusian Trail
411 Andalusian Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1835 sqft
Great location! Close to Frisco and prosper! Easy access to Preston Rd.
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.
1 Unit Available
2515 Appaloosa Lane
2515 Appaloosa Lane, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Kitchen has custom solid wood cabinets with a granite counter top. New wood floor just installed on through out the whole house on jUne 14, 2020.
1 Unit Available
2841 Saddlebred Trail
2841 Saddlebred Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1941 sqft
Ready for Move In Now! Very Clean. Fresh Interior Paint. Great Wood Laminate Flooring. Very Open Floor Plan: 4 Bedrooms, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. HUGE Backyard. Community Pool is just down the street.
1 Unit Available
305 Mustang Trail
305 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2395 sqft
Lovely Home in Carter Ranch with recently updated wood flooring in living and dining areas.
Results within 1 mile of Celina
1 Unit Available
420 Stableford Street
420 Stableford Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2947 sqft
Stunning home located in the master planned community of Light Farms with pools, fitness center, playgrounds, 13 miles of hike and bike trails tennis courts and more. This home features hardwood throughout.
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
1 Unit Available
491 Evening Sun Drive
491 Evening Sun Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3800 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKES OF PROSPER HOME BUILT BY HIGHLAND HOMES HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHROOMS, STUDY, GAME, AND MEDIA ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
28 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
249 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
11 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
51 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
16 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
14 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
17 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
22 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
1 Unit Available
1709 Medina Lane
1709 Medina Lane, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2701 sqft
This is a amazing 4 bedroom home, in the Master Planned community of Artesia. Close to community pool and park. Easy access off of 380. Hardwood floors, tile in wet areas, and carpets in bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2928 Bold Ruler Road
2928 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Move-in ready! Great Master planned community with brand-new Prosper elementary school opening soon with-in community! Access to fabulous community center with work out area and gym, 2 swimming pools and walking trails! Pets accepted on a case by