Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Celina, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Celina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
508 W Pecan Street
508 West Pecan Street, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2213 sqft
Downtown Celina Home with historic character. The house has trees all around it with lots of trees in the back yard. Covered front and back porches are great for hanging out and enjoying the downtown vibe.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2515 Appaloosa Lane
2515 Appaloosa Lane, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Kitchen has custom solid wood cabinets with a granite counter top. New wood floor just installed on through out the whole house on jUne 14, 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Preston
1217 Preston Road, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) These gorgeous open floor plan duplexes are sweet. Convenient to Marsha Sharp Freeway which gets you everywhere in minutes. This area is growing fast.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
305 Mustang Trail
305 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2395 sqft
Lovely Home in Carter Ranch with recently updated wood flooring in living and dining areas.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
315 Westphalian Drive
315 Westphalian Dr, Celina, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
4297 sqft
-- AVAILABLE JULY 21 -- Beautiful First Texas Home - With master suite down, plus study and full bath which could be used as a downstairs second bedroom; 4 large bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Celina

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8110 Rawhide Road
8110 Rawhide Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8110 Rawhide Road in Collin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
491 Evening Sun Drive
491 Evening Sun Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3800 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKES OF PROSPER HOME BUILT BY HIGHLAND HOMES HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHROOMS, STUDY, GAME, AND MEDIA ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
51 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
250 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
28 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16217 Stillhouse Hollow Court
16217 Stillhouse Hollow Court, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2831 sqft
PROSPER ISD! Same floor plan as the Lennar Model home, 4 bed 3.5 bath huge game room. media room, formal dining & COVERED PATIO. Master bedroom and guest suite on the 1st floor.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
600 Hampshire Drive
600 Hampshire Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2819 sqft
Built in 2011 Well appointed home just minutes from Dallas N Tollroad. Master bedroom and office on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and game room on 2nd floor. Granite counter, stainless appliances, designer paint, and design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Celina, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Celina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

