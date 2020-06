Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room

Well maintained home with designer paint, ceramic tile, hardwoods, 42-inch cabinets in kitchen, and ss steel appliances. fridge included. Large game room upstairs features an extra niche for desk or gym, which can be the 4th bed for teenagers. Half bath upstairs. The back yard has an extended patio and sprinkler system. Move-in ready now!