Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access media room

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in the community of Heritage. Gorgeous kitchen overlooks the family room and offers granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, and an ample amount of prep space. Master suite and study are conveniently located downstairs with secondary bedrooms up. Awesome entertainment space with a game and media room. Enjoy a game of football in your expansive backyard! Digital Life Home Security System with camera system and internet monitor option.