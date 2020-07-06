All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:48 PM

437 Capricorn Street

Location

437 Capricorn St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3024 sq. ft. home in Cedar Hill, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Tons of space in this beauty! Gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, lots of cabinets, and breakfast area. Imagine entertaining in your elegant formal dining room or gathering to watch a movie with family and friends in your lovely living room! Relax in your over-sized master suite. Additional description and photos coming soon! Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Capricorn Street have any available units?
437 Capricorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 437 Capricorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 Capricorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Capricorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Capricorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 Capricorn Street offer parking?
No, 437 Capricorn Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 Capricorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Capricorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Capricorn Street have a pool?
No, 437 Capricorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 Capricorn Street have accessible units?
No, 437 Capricorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Capricorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Capricorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Capricorn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Capricorn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

